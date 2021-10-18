Multiple mischief charges laid against graffiti artist with the tag Kurs, say police

Windsor police say a 24-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of mischief in relation to several graffiti incidents around the city.

Police confirmed to CBC News Tuesday that the charged individual is associated with the 'Kurs' tags that have popped up around Ford City and other areas of Windsor.

According to police, officers got a call on Friday Oct. 22, about a suspect spray painting graffiti on a business' wall on Pitt Street West.

After looking at surveillance video, police say the graffiti happened on Oct. 17 at 7:40 p.m.

Police investigated further, and on Oct. 22, they identified and arrested a suspect.

A 24-year-old Windsor man is charged with mischief under $5,000, and after further investigation, linked to several other connected incidents.

The suspect was arrested again on Nov. 1, and charged with another nine counts of mischief under $5,000.

Police say they're continuing to investigate.

Business owners slam "destructive" vandalism

Between the night of Oct.14 and the morning of Oct. 15, some Ford City business owners and residents said they noticed a large face spray painted across walls, garages and fences. Most of the work is tagged with the word Kurs.

"People bruising up the roads, the [buildings] for fun and I don't think it's right because they're screwing up the properties," said Ford City resident Kelly Hicke, at the time of the event. "They need to grow up."

The vandalism was also spotted in downtown Windsor, on the TownePlace Suites by Marriott and a city parking garage along Chatham Street West.

The same tag appeared about three weeks ago at the end of September, covering dozens of buildings on Ottawa Street.

At the time of those events, Ford City BIA chair Shane Potvin called it "destructive" and "sad." He said he encourages people to report it to the police and send in any surveillance video.