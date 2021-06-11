Windsor police charge 2 Quebec men with kidnapping of woman

Two men from Quebec have been charged with kidnapping following a Windsor police investigation into a report that a woman may be in the area against her will.

Windsor police said they received a report on Wednesday that a woman needed help after being brought to Windsor from the Montreal area.

"The exact location of the female was unknown at the time and it was believed she may be in Windsor against her will," the police service said in a media release on Thursday.

Officers located the woman at a house on Tournier Street near Baby Street at 6 a.m. The suspects, who were also in the house, left the home around 10:30 a.m. and were then arrested without incident, according to police.

A 21-year-old man from Laval, Que., has been charged with kidnapping, and a 20-year-old man from Pierrefonds, Que., is facing the same charge. Police also seized a white Volkswagen Jetta with Quebec plates.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are asking anyone who lives in the area of the house, the 500 block of Tournier Street, to check any surveillance cameras for possible evidence.

