Cops investigate Josephine Avenue stabbing in Windsor

What Windsor police are calling a "reported stabbing" is under investigation in the area of the 300 block of Josephine Avenue near University Avenue West.

Police also say a suspect is already in custody but there is no word on a potential victim(s) or their condition.

Officers are currently investigating a reported stabbing incident in the 300 block of Josephine Avenue. Suspect is in custody. Investigation is in initial stages.<br>Case 19-69941. ^SB <a href="https://t.co/fgvAa47XBW">pic.twitter.com/fgvAa47XBW</a> —@WindsorPolice

One homeowner on that block of Josephine Avenue told CBC News there is a "history of break-ins" on the street, which has a large rental population.

There are a number of evidence markers on the road and on both sidewalks. The scene seems to span about 15 houses. <br><br>Police have the road blocked in both directions. <a href="https://t.co/yYucdH0zfk">pic.twitter.com/yYucdH0zfk</a> —@AngelicaHaggert

More to come.