Cops investigate Josephine Avenue stabbing in Windsor
Windsor·DEVELOPING

Windsor police have not commented on if anyone was injured .

Police say a suspect is in custody

Students living in rental housing in the area say they were woken up when police knocked on their door. (Angelica Haggert/CBC )

What Windsor police are calling a "reported stabbing" is under investigation in the area of the 300 block of Josephine Avenue near University Avenue West.

Police also say a suspect is already in custody but there is no word on a potential victim(s) or their condition.

One homeowner on that block of Josephine Avenue told CBC News there is a "history of break-ins" on the street, which has a large rental population.

More to come. 

