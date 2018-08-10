Memorial plaque in honour of murdered officer John Atkinson stolen from university

A memorial plaque in honour of John Atkinson, Windsor police officer killed in the line of duty in 2006, has been stolen from the University of Windsor.

Windsor police received a theft report Tuesday that the plaque had been stolen from Chrysler Hall.

Police describe the plaque as a shadowbox containing a photo of the funeral at the St. Denis Centre, with a replica badge in the corner. Staff located broken glass in the hallway and believe the theft happened over the long weekend.

Const. Andy Drouillard said it's the first time the plaque had been stolen and other city locations named after the fallen officer have not been targeted for vandalism.

Officers are investigating and looking for surveillance footage that may have captured the suspect.