Windsor police investigating Ouellette Avenue stabbing

Windsor police's major crimes branch is searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred along Ouellette Avenue on Sunday.

The adult male victim involved in the stabbing was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to a media release Monday, Windsor police are searching for a white man, wearing a black winter coat with fur around the hood, as well as a dark shirt, dark pants and black shoes with white soles.

Officers responded to the Sunday stabbing around 12:30 p.m. The male victim said he was robbed of a "quantity of jewelry," according to Windsor police.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot southbound, and then made an eastbound turn on Dufferin Place before officers arrived on the scene.

The weapon used in the stabbing has yet to be found.