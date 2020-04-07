Windsor police investigating incident on Tecumseh Road E.
Windsor police's major crimes branch is currently investigating an incident that took place on Tecumseh Road E. on Monday.
Police have closed off Tecumseh Road E. from Westcott Road to George Avenue, asking residents to avoid the area.
Windsor police wouldn't comment on the matter, other than to confirm an investigation is ongoing.
Tecumseh Rd E CLOSED from Westcott to George in both directions - please avoid area <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQGTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQGTraffic</a> -05093—@WindsorPolice
With files from Dale Molnar