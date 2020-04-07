Skip to Main Content
Windsor police investigating incident on Tecumseh Road E. 
Windsor

Windsor police investigating incident on Tecumseh Road E. 

Windsor police's major crimes branch is currently investigating an incident that took place on Tecumseh Road E. 

Police have closed off Tecumseh Road E. from Westcott Road to George Avenue

CBC News ·
Police are asking residents to the avoid the area. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Windsor police's major crimes branch is currently investigating an incident that took place on Tecumseh Road E. on Monday. 

Police have closed off Tecumseh Road E. from Westcott Road to George Avenue, asking residents to avoid the area. 

Windsor police wouldn't comment on the matter, other than to confirm an investigation is ongoing. 

With files from Dale Molnar

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories