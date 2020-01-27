Windsor police investigating reported robbery with firearm
A victim is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Windsor police's major crimes branch is currently investigating a reported robbery with a firearm that has left a victim in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers with the force were present at the 1300 block of Ouellette Avenue and Pelissier Street as part of the investigation.
When asked, Windsor police was unable to provide any additional details, explaining that the investigation is currently in its early stages.
UPDATE: All involved roadways are now open. The Major Crime Branch is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is requested to call us directly, or anonymously <a href="https://twitter.com/CStoppers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CStoppers</a> . <a href="https://t.co/oH0GrwCY4p">https://t.co/oH0GrwCY4p</a>—@WindsorPolice
With files from Dale Molnar
