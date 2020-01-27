Skip to Main Content
Windsor police investigating reported robbery with firearm
Windsor

A victim is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
Windsor police's major crimes branch is investing the incident. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Windsor police's major crimes branch is currently investigating a reported robbery with a firearm that has left a victim in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officers with the force were present at the 1300 block of Ouellette Avenue and Pelissier Street as part of the investigation. 

When asked, Windsor police was unable to provide any additional details, explaining that the investigation is currently in its early stages. 

With files from Dale Molnar

