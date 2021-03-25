Windsor police investigating 'lawfulness' of its officer being in woman's backyard before shooting her dog

Windsor police say they're continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of a dog during a recent service call at a Forest Glade home — an investigation that will look into the lawfulness of its officer being on the property without the dog owner's knowledge or consent.

"Our service, myself and the team here, are really deeply sorry for the family on the loss of their family pet — who really is a family member," Chief Pam Mizuno said during Thursday's meeting of the Windsor Police Services Board. "Our members are very sorry for the dog that lost its life.

On Mar. 18, officers showed up at Diane Scott's home to arrest a person wanted for serious offences in another jurisdiction.

Scott previously told CBC News that the individual was indeed at the home. But before answering the knock at her front door from police, she let her dog Chloe out into the fenced yard because she said the dog was excitable around people. Within seconds of answering the door, she heard a gunshot outside.

It turns out there were other officers that had already entered her yard. One of them had shot Chloe.

In a news release issued the next day, police said the officer was fearful for their safety after the dog became rowdy, forcing them to make a split-second decision. But Scott said her dog just gets excited when people are around and may have been trying to be friendly.

Scott also questions why the officers were in her backyard in the first place and why lethal force was used.

During Thursday's meeting, Mizuno said that "it's never a good outcome when force is used on a person or on an animal" — but went on to explain the mindset behind firing the fatal shot.

"Unfortunately, sometimes it's necessary. When an officer's in imminent danger, it's an option that a police officer has to use," said Mizuno. "I understand our officer was forced to make the split-second decision."

One week after the shooting, Windsor police went to Scott's home again. Speaking with CBC News on Thursday, Scott said deputy chief Jason Bellaire arrived at her house that morning to offer condolences on behalf of the entire force.

Despite that, Scott said she intends to move ahead with a lawsuit against Windsor police.

"They had no right to go through my fence. That's the way I've always felt. [They] showed me nothing to say 'we have a warrant to be in your backyard.' They had no right to go back there," said Scott.

"I'd like some kind of justice for my son. It was his dog. My fiance died in 2012 and my son was very close to him. Right after he died, that's when he got the dog."

Chloe was 10 years old.