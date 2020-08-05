Police investigate after elderly couple's Everts Avenue home shot at for second time

Windsor police believe the multiple shots fired at a Windsor residence for the second time may be part of a targeted incident but at a mistaken residence.

On Sunday at about 2 a.m., police responded to multiple shots being fired at an Everts Avenue home on the 1600 block. It's the second time shots have been fired at the home.

Police said there was fresh damage to the home, and shell casings were found around the scene.

The first time it happened at the home was on June 13, when police responded to what looked like bullet holes in the glass of one of the home's windows. Police said they believed the shots were fired at about 5:30 a.m. that day, when what sounded like firecrackers went off in the area.

Other damage was found at the home and shell casings were found on the roadway.

No one was injured in either shootings.

Police say they believe the incidents were targeted, but at a mistaken residence.

The elderly couple who lives at the home are not believed to be the actual targets.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for any suspicious activity, people or vehicles around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

