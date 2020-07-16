Windsor's 2nd highest ranking female police officer retires after 30 years of service

Ask newly retired Windsor police officer Tammy Fryer to name her proudest moment with the city's police force, and she smiles thinking back on what she's accomplished.

During the course of her 30-year career, Fryer rose from the rank of constable, becoming one of only four women in Windsor Police Service history to be promoted to inspector.

Fryer said she's proud of her work with the drug unit, helping craft the service's mental health response model, and aiming to improve gender equity and inclusion in policing across the province.

"I'm honoured to have reached this level within policing," she said. "I'm also honoured to know many other female police leaders across the province that have achieved their rank and worked very hard for their career."

The notion of earning one's rank is especially important to Fryer, who is proud of the way she was able to ascend in a police service that remains largely dominated by men.

"I've been successful. I've worked very, very hard since day one and invested in every unit or area that I've been assigned to," she said.

Congrats Inspector Fryer! <a href="https://twitter.com/tamfry5045?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tamfry5045</a> You have been a fantastic leader to so many of us. We will be forever grateful for your leadership and you will be missed by so many <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@windsorpolice</a>. It wont be the same without you here! Best wishes on the next chapter in your life. 🎉 <a href="https://t.co/8EWFby7gqI">https://t.co/8EWFby7gqI</a> —@lauren_brisco

Fryer acknowledges that the role of women has changed since she joined the Windsor police in 1990.

"If I reflect back on where the women were situated in the organization, they were put in specific areas," she said. "Victim services, community services, sexual assault and child abuse — so, very victim-oriented areas."

She says women are now able to find placement in every level of the organization.

"I think that women come on the job now and they know that they can go in any area of the police service that they want to," she said. "And they're successful. They have the knowledge, skills and abilities,"

Still, Fryer says there's room for improvement, especially when it comes to equal treatment for all officers.

"Let's say you compete for the sergeant's position and you become a sergeant, it's very sad to say that, and I've heard this … the male attitude is, 'Well, you just got it because you're female,'" Fryer said. "So then there's more pressure on women in that first leadership role … they know they're under a microscope and they know that everything they do and say is being watched and judged."

Looking ahead to a new chapter in policing

As Fryer moves on from her time with the service, she says police organizations also need to focus on addressing "organizational stressors."

"What happens to you when you're in your organization and the people that are supposed to be your peers and your support, what they can do to you to either hold you back, to affect your mental wellness," she said. "There's a lot of pressures in this organization."

An investigation by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission which began in 2018 is looking into, among other things, complaints of a potential "poisoned work environment" at the Windsor Police Service. A report has yet to be released.

Fryer said it's also important for women in policing to support one another.

"One of the things I was trying to get going before I retired was an internal support network for women," she said. "I think it's so advantageous. I never really had throughout my career, women supporting each other."

"When I see the camaraderie [now] and the women getting on the job, and they're actually supporting each other and encouraging each other, I don't want them to lose that."

Fryer added that she hopes Insp. Jill Lawrence — currently the only other woman inspector with Windsor police — will continue the work of encouraging women to support each other.

"I'm hoping she'll pick up the ball and run with that."

Fryer added that police Chief Pam Mizuno will "have her hands full trying to be fair and not looking as if she's favouring women and trying to bring women up, but being fair and making sure that men and women both have the opportunity — equal opportunity — to compete in a promotional process and elevate in rank."

Though retired from Windsor police, Fryer will continue to work in the field, as an instructor at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont. She said her focus will be on leadership training.

"I was waiting for another opportunity, and this was the opportunity," she said.