Windsor police look for man connected to indecent act and teenage girls

Windsor police are looking for a white man in his late teens to twenties in connection to cases involving an indecent act.

Two teenage girls were sitting on a bench at the Ford Test Track when they saw a man sitting nearby. When they moved, "the suspect followed them and was observed performing an indecent act," police say.

About six days later, police say it appears the same suspect was at the Ford Test Track and he rode a bicycle around a different teenage girl.

A witness told police that the girl was uncomfortable and upset, and the witness confronted the suspect.

The suspect ended up fleeing the area, police say.

Police describes the suspect as having a muscular build at 6-feet tall, with short, brown hair and scruffy facial hair.

He was seen riding a red or copper-coloured bike going eastbound on Milloy Street then southbound on what was likely to be Aubin Road. The man was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-255-6700 at extension 4830 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.