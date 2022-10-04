Off-duty Windsor police officer charged with impaired driving

A veteran Windsor police officer has been charged with impaired driving following a minor collision downtown on Monday night.

Windsor police responded around 11 p.m. after a citizen reported a possible impaired driver, the police service said in a media release on Tuesday. The driver hit a parked vehicle near Ouellette Avenue and Pitt Street West.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle on Riverside Drive East.

The accused is charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and impaired operation with a blood alcohol level exceeding 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres.

Police say the man charged, who has been an officer for more than 20 years, will be assigned to administrative duties for the duration of the investigation and any related hearings.

"This is extremely upsetting and disappointing, especially considering the important role that the Windsor Police Service plays in fighting impaired driving," Acting Police Chief Jason Bellaire said in the media release.

"While we always give consideration to the health and wellness of our members, we are also fully committed to transparency and will hold accountable any officers responsible of wrongdoing, be it criminally or otherwise."