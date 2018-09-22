Off-duty Windsor police officer charged with assault and impaired driving

An off-duty Windsor police officer has been charged with four counts of assault and impaired driving after an incident Saturday early morning.

Police were called to the area of Greenpark Boulevard and Wyandotte Street East after reports of an assault around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a group of vehicles was traveling along the roadway when they stopped. A number of people were reportedly assaulted after they left their vehicles.

The off-duty officer, a constable with 20 years of seniority, was arrested at the scene.

Police say the officer has been suspended from duty and released with a promise to appear for court in the future.

More from CBC Windsor