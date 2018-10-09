Windsor police identify body pulled from Detroit River

Windsor police say they have identified a woman's body which was pulled from the Detroit River near the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Officers were called to a marine emergency in the Detroit River in the area of Riverside Drive East and Goyeau Street on Oct. 4 at about 3:30 p.m, after a witness said they could see a body floating in the water.

Police say body has been pulled from the Detroit River near Festival Plaza. Police say they won't release more information until an investigation is done. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/6GP359fiIS">pic.twitter.com/6GP359fiIS</a> —@megdroberts

An investigation from the Major Crime Branch has identified the person as a Windsor woman in her 50s.

No foul play is suspected and a name has not been released.

In February, the body of another Windsor woman in her 50s was found floating in the Detroit River.