Windsor police identify body pulled from Detroit River

Police have identified a body pulled from the Detroit River on Oct. 4 as a Windsor woman in her 50s.

Police have identified a body pulled from the Detroit River on Oct. 4 as a Windsor woman in her 50s. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Windsor police say they have identified a woman's body which was pulled from the Detroit River near the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Officers were called to a marine emergency in the Detroit River in the area of Riverside Drive East and Goyeau Street on Oct. 4 at about 3:30 p.m, after a witness said they could see a body floating in the water.

An investigation from the Major Crime Branch has identified the person as a Windsor woman in her 50s.

No foul play is suspected and a name has not been released.

In February, the body of another Windsor woman in her 50s was found floating in the Detroit River.

