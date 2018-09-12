Police identify human remains as those of missing Windsor man

Windsor police have identified the human remains that were located in the Town of Amherstburg last week, as belonging to Bryce Hall.

Hall, from Windsor, had been missing since last August.

On September 3, Windsor police located human remains in a wooded area of Amherstburg off the 8th Concession between Alma Street and Texas Road.

Windsor police have been investigating Hall's disappearance since last August, and at one point had offered a $5,000 reward for information.

Hall's black 2013 Ford Focus was found near the the corner of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road W., where he was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2017.

Police said there were bloodstains inside the car.

Police found pieces of Hall's identification in another person's possession during an unrelated investigation on August 5, 2017.

They say they've received "various degrees" of cooperation from the people linked to their investigation.

Since his disappearance, Hall had not contacted friends or family and showed no activity on bank accounts or social media profiles, leading police to believe he was dead.

Hall's half-sister, Shanyn Hall-Stewart, has been appealing to the public for more information about what happened to her brother.

Police have not laid any charges nor have they named any suspects in the case.