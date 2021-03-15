Windsor police arrest man in $500k house fire

A man who was already in police custody has been charged with arson in relation to a house fire over the weekend.

Windsor police said in a media release Monday that they responded to a report of a hit and run on Forest Glade Drive near Rushton Drive on Saturday at 2:30 a.m.

The police service received a report that a man driving a blue Ford sedan drove away after hitting a parked vehicle.

Officers searched the area and found the vehicle on fire but the driver had fled.

He was located at around 3:20 a.m. and arrested without incident, according to police.

During the investigation officers saw that a house was on fire on Midfield Crescent.

Fire caused $500,000 in damage

According to tweets from Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, the fire started at a shed, spread to the house, three fences, decks and sheds, causing total damage valued at about $500,000.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they determined through the investigation that the suspect already in custody would be arrested for the house fire.

A 32-year-old man from Walpole Island is charged with arson — motor vehicle, arson — disregard for human life and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.