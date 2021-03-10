Windsor police charge man with arson in hotel fire

Windsor police have laid charges in an arson investigation at a Huron Church Road hotel.

Officers arrived on scene at 2 a.m. on Monday to find that the fire had already been extinguished.

The fire was contained to one room but there was extensive water damage throughout the hotel, according to police.

No one was injured.

Police say their investigation determined that a man set fire to the room he was staying in.

A 43-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with arson - disregard for human life.

