Windsor police seeking 2nd suspect in homicide investigation

Windsor police are investigating a homicide after the death of a Toronto man who was found with life-threatening injuries earlier this month.

On the night of May 18, officers responded to the area of McEwan Avenue and Wyandotte Street West to a report that someone had been assaulted with a weapon.

According to reports provided to police, the suspects fled in a black Mitsubishi SUV. The vehicle was later located by police.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Toronto, was transported to hospital. He has since died of his injuries, police said in a news release on Friday.

A 25-year-old Windsor man has been charged with murder.

Officers are seeking tips to help them locate a second suspect.

"The suspect was in possession of a handgun and knife during the incident and should be considered armed and dangerous," the police service said.