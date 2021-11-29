Police launch homicide investigation following fatal shooting at Windsor hotel

Windsor police have launched a homicide investigation, following a fatal shooting at a hotel over the weekend, and they are asking the public for help.

Police say at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots being fired at a hotel on Division Road, near Walker Road.

When they got there, police found a man with gunshot wounds.

The 24-year-old man was sent to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the man was from the Toronto area.

Police says that after investigating, they discovered that a male suspect ran northbound on Byng Road where he got into a dark-coloured SUV that appeared to be waiting. The vehicle and suspect then fled the area, also driving north from Byng Road and Moxlay Avenue.

Police described the suspect as "wearing dark clothing, a puffy hooded jacket and was carrying what appeared to be a white bag."

They say the incident was targeted, and that there is no threat to public safety.

Police are asking people in the area to check their video surveillance and dashcams for any video that may help the investigation.

Lauren Amlin said she heard the commotion and police stopped by to check camera footage sometime between 1:30 and 2 a.m.

"All I heard really was a lot of ambulance, and fire and police officers. Lots of lights. I didn't necessarily hear the shots themselves," she said.

She said there was another shooting at the same hotel a couple of years ago.

More from CBC Windsor: