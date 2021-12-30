Windsor police investigating Forest Glade area homicide

Windsor police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the Forest Glade neighbourhood of the city.

Police said in a tweet, it happened near Forest Glade Drive and Wildwood Drive at about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29.

They say a suspect is in custody, and the major crime unit is investigating.

Police tweeted that they had closed of the areas of Lauzon Road at Forest Glade Drive to Wildwood Drive at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night, reopening the roads at about 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Constable Talya Natyshak told CBC News the homicide is as a result of a shooting.

Natyshak said there is no threat to the public, and more details would be provided later Thursday.

