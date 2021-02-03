2 people injured following home invasion, Windsor police investigating
Five suspects reportedly entered a home using blunt objects as weapons
Windsor police are investigating a home invasion after two people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries
Officers arrived at a home on Pierre Avenue, north of Ottawa Street, Tuesday around 6 p.m. and found six adult victims, police said in a news release Wednesday.
Five men allegedly went into the home with blunt objects they used as weapons, police said. No descriptions of the suspects have been provided and investigators believe it was a targeted attack.
The Canine Unit and Forensic Identification Unit were both on the scene and the Major Crime Unit has since taken over the investigation.
Police say that a stolen vehicle, described as a silver Chevrolet, was also seen in the area where the incident took place. Investigators ask that anyone with information or video footage of the scene or vehicle contact police.
