Windsor police searching for 3 suspects after home invasion in west end

Windsor police are looking for three men after a home invasion in the city's west end.

On Wednesday, police said in a news release that officers responded to a home in the 300 block of McEwan Avenue around 2 p.m.

Following an investigation, police said they discovered that three suspects with firearms had forced their way into the home and assaulted a 27-year-old man.

According to police, the man suffered minor injuries. A 26-year-old woman was tied up, but not harmed, police added.

Police said they believe that the suspects eventually left the home without stealing any money or belongings.

Police are asking that residents in that area check their security cameras or dashcams for evidence and reach out to police with information.