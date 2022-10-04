Windsor police arrest 12 people after $700K in thefts from Home Depot stores

A dozen people have been arrested and charged after two Home Depot stores reported $700,000 in thefts, according to Windsor police.

Police officers from Windsor's Problem-Oriented Policing Unit have charged 12 people with retail theft and three of the suspects also have outstanding arrest warrants, police said in a news release. The thefts, which took place over the last six months, happened at a Home Depot in east Windsor and another in south Windsor.

"Throughout a short period of time, Home Depot staff were finding that a lot of merchandise [was] going missing, thefts that were occurring and they were have great difficulty with this," said Windsor police Const. Bianca Jackson, from the corporate communications department.

Jackson said police recovered more than $3,500 in stolen merchandise and three stolen vehicles including a Land Rover, which is valued at more than $140,000.

Police couldn't confirm further details about the suspects, but said the thefts appeared to be targeted and that not all the suspects were working together.

"People need to just be aware of their surroundings," Jackson said. "It's always safe to say that if you see something that is suspicious, that you're unsure about, make the phone call to Windsor police."

In an email, The Home Depot Canada said it has seen an increase in retail organized crime that has led to threats of violence and vandalism.

"Knowing that the safety of our customers and associates is our first priority we continue to put deterrents in place while working alongside with local police," the statement reads.