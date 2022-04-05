Windsor woman charged with impaired in fatal hit and run

A Windsor woman who was arrested in a fatal hit and run late last month is facing new charges, police say.

Windsor police said Tuesday that a 28-year-old woman has been charged with two offences related to impaired driving — impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death: exceed blood alcohol concentration — and one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

The collision occurred at about 11:45 p.m. on March 25 on Wyandotte Street West near Crawford Avenue.

A cyclist was hit by a red Chevrolet Sonic and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died the following day.

Police say they located the suspect at an establishment in the 300 block of Mill Street about 45 minutes following the collision.

The driver was arrested without incident, and the vehicle was seized.

Charges were laid at the time, police said, but on Tuesday, the woman made an appearance in court on new charges that reflect the victim had later died of his injuries.

Windsor police say the investigation remains active.

