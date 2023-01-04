Content
Life-threatening injuries in Windsor hit-and-run: police

Windsor police say officers are investigating a hit-and-run in the city Tuesday evening.

Collision occurred at Drouillard Road and Tecumseh Road East around 6 p.m. Tuesday

Windsor police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and the driver failed to remain on scene. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Police said on Twitter that the collision occurred at Drouillard Road and Tecumseh Road East at about 6 p.m.

One person has sustained injuries that police say are life-threatening.

The police service is asking anyone who might have witnessed the collision to come forward.

