Windsor police rule out 'vehicle of interest' in hit-and-run probe

A black Chevrolet Equinox that police were looking for in connection with a fatal hit and run was not involved in the collision, Windsor police say.

Police said in a news release on Thursday that the driver of the Equinox came forward and co-operated fully with investigators.

The major crime unit is now focused on identifying the other vehicle of interest, a dark SUV similar to a Jeep.

The collision happened two weeks ago near the corner of Janette Avenue and Elliott Street.

Family members of the victim, a man in his 80s, desperately pleaded last week for anyone to come forward with information that might assist the investigation.

