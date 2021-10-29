Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Windsor police rule out 'vehicle of interest' in hit-and-run probe

The collision happened near the corner of Janette Avenue and Elliott Street on Friday, Oct. 15.

Hit and run claimed life of man in his 80s two weeks ago

Windsor police say this SUV is a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run on Oct. 15. (Windsor police)

A black Chevrolet Equinox that police were looking for in connection with a fatal hit and run was not involved in the collision, Windsor police say.

Police said in a news release on Thursday that the driver of the Equinox came forward and co-operated fully with investigators.

The major crime unit is now focused on identifying the other vehicle of interest, a dark SUV similar to a Jeep.

The collision happened two weeks ago near the corner of Janette Avenue and Elliott Street.

Family members of the victim, a man in his 80s, desperately pleaded last week for anyone to come forward with information that might assist the investigation.

now