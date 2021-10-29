Windsor police rule out 'vehicle of interest' in hit-and-run probe
The collision happened near the corner of Janette Avenue and Elliott Street on Friday, Oct. 15.
Hit and run claimed life of man in his 80s two weeks ago
A black Chevrolet Equinox that police were looking for in connection with a fatal hit and run was not involved in the collision, Windsor police say.
Police said in a news release on Thursday that the driver of the Equinox came forward and co-operated fully with investigators.
The major crime unit is now focused on identifying the other vehicle of interest, a dark SUV similar to a Jeep.
The collision happened two weeks ago near the corner of Janette Avenue and Elliott Street.
Family members of the victim, a man in his 80s, desperately pleaded last week for anyone to come forward with information that might assist the investigation.