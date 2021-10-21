Windsor police identify 'vehicle of interest' in fatal hit-and-run probe

Windsor police have identified an SUV believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run in the city last week.

Police said in a media release on Thursday that the vehicle is black Chevrolet Equinox that is a 2005 to 2009 model.

The SUV likely has damage as a result of the collision, police said.

An elderly man died after being hit by a vehicle on Friday morning around 7 a.m. in the area of Janette Avenue at Elliott Street West, according to police.

The driver was last seen headed eastbound on Giles Bouvelard from Janette Avenue, police say.

Officers are asking the driver or anyone who recognizes the vehicle to reach out. They are also looking to hear from witnesses.

"Investigators are requesting that residents, business owners or anyone who was in the area to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may assist in this investigation," police said in a media release.

Police are shown at the scene of the collision on Oct. 15, 2021. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

