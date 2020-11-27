Windsor police make arrest in fatal hit and run

Windsor police say they've made an arrest an arrest in a fatal hit and run which killed a seven-year-old boy.

In a news release, police say they located and arrested a suspect on Friday without incident. They said they believe he was the one driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan they seized last Thursday — suspected of being the vehicle involved in the hit and run on Nov. 15 at Jefferson Blvd. and Haig Ave. in Windsor.

"[The suspect] was taken into custody and a number of criminal charges are anticipated. Further information is expected to be released in the coming days," the release reads.

"The investigation remains extremely active."