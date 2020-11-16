Windsor police investigating after child killed in hit and run

A child is dead after a hit and run Sunday evening, according to Windsor police.

Officers were called to the area of Jefferson Boulevard at Haig Avenue on Sunday at 8:45 p.m where a child was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

The child later died in hospital, police added. Police did not say how old the child was.

Following an investigation, police determined that the child was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Suspect vehicle

Several witnesses were interviewed and police have reviewed surveillance footage. The suspect vehicle is said to be a silver-coloured SUV or crossover that police believe has front-end damage.

Investigators are currently looking to identify the involved driver and locate the suspect vehicle.

The Forensic Identification Unit and Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

Anyone with home or dash-cam surveillance video that might have captured the incident is being asked to contact police.