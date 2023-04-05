Content
Windsor

Windsor police investigating hate-motivated vandalism at Hindu temple

Police are asking for the public's help in catching two people involved in spray painting anti-Hindu grafitti on a temple in South Windsor

Police looking for two people who spray painted anti-Hindu grafitti on the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Dale Molnar · CBC News ·
A person wearing black with much of his head obscured is shown spray painting a wall while another person wearing black watches from a distance.
Windsor police released a video in connection with the investigation. They say two suspects are being sought in the case. (Windsor police)

Windsor police are asking for the public's help in locating two people who allegedly spray painted anti-Hindu and Anti-India graffiti on a Hindu temple in South Windsor.

The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is located in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue.

That's just south of Totten Street.

Video shared by Windsor police shows one person spray painting a wall while the other keeps watch.

People with the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in South Windsor work to spray paint over hate motivated grafitti on the walls.
People with the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in South Windsor work to spray paint over hate motivated grafitti on the walls. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Police say the crime happened just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

They have not elaborated on what was written on the wall but say its hate-motivated. Wednesday afternoon, members of the temple were painting over the graffiti.

A member of the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir paints over racist grafitti at the temple.
A member of the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir paints over racist grafitti at the temple. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The suspects were wearing black outfits at the time.

Police are asking people to check their dash cams and home surveillance footage.
Anyone with information can contact Windsor police.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dale Molnar

Video Journalist

Dale Molnar is a video journalist at CBC Windsor. He is a graduate of the University of Windsor and has worked in television, radio and print. He has received a number of awards including an RTDNA regional TV news award and a New York Festivals honourable mention.

