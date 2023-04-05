Windsor police investigating hate-motivated vandalism at Hindu temple
Police looking for two people who spray painted anti-Hindu grafitti on the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir
Windsor police are asking for the public's help in locating two people who allegedly spray painted anti-Hindu and Anti-India graffiti on a Hindu temple in South Windsor.
The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is located in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue.
That's just south of Totten Street.
Video shared by Windsor police shows one person spray painting a wall while the other keeps watch.
Police say the crime happened just after midnight on Wednesday morning.
They have not elaborated on what was written on the wall but say its hate-motivated. Wednesday afternoon, members of the temple were painting over the graffiti.
The suspects were wearing black outfits at the time.
Police are asking people to check their dash cams and home surveillance footage.
Anyone with information can contact Windsor police.
