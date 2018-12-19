'It's a hot topic,' students learn about pot from Windsor police and health unit

Even though recreational use of marijuana is now legal in Canada, Windsor police want to remind high school students that if they're under 19, consuming it is still a criminal offence.

The Windsor Police Service has launched an initiative to educate students across the region about the risks of using marijuana.

They're working with Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and mental health nurses on a presentation they hope to give in every high school in the region.

"This is brand new for all of us, and we're hoping to give them the best foundation we can to begin with," said Const. Shane Miles with the force.

The health unit had a presentation on the potential effects of using marijuana for youth. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

One of the key points he wants students to know is impaired driving is impaired driving, no matter what the substance.

"It makes no difference," said Miles. "Once somebody is incapable of a diminished capacity to operate a vehicle, they are dangerous to us on the roadway."

And unlike some other types of presentations students get at schools, this one about pot seemed more attention-grabbing for some.

"Usually the tone is to scare people. But this time, it was more like education to inform us especially now cause it's legal. It's a hot topic," said Doro D'Andrea, a grade 12 student at Tecumseh Vista High School.

The team hopes to bring the presentation to every high school in Windsor-Essex. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

However, despite the good information, he said some "immature kids" his age wouldn't take it seriously and people who use will just keep using.

Some of the things mentioned in the presentation include the effects of mixing alcohol with marijuana, possible psychosis with cannabis use and potential impact on a student's ability to learn.

Madisan Nantais, another grade 12 student, said there are people at school who smoke and she can smell it off those people.

For her, it was useful to learn some of the signs her peers may display if they're regularly using marijuana.

"So I think that's really good to know because they might be developing a problem that we can talk to them about before it gets out of hand."