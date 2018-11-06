Windsor police suspect Halloween night shooting 'drug-related', one more arrested

Windsor police have arrested another person in relation to a Halloween night shooting they believe is "drug-related."

A 24-year-old Windsor man went to police headquarters Monday and turned himself in. He is charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance, which police suspect to be cocaine.

The shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m., at a parking lot behind the building on 1666 Ouellette Ave.

An occupied vehicle was parked, shots were heard, and the vehicle then drove off northbound on Dufferin Street. Police say they recovered the vehicle at a hospital parking lot, where the 22-year-old victim was treated for an apparent gunshot wound.

Windsor police continue to look for a 25-year-old man from Toronto in relation to the shooting. He is wanted on an attempted murder charge. (Windsor Police)

Police say they searched and located a number of items in the vehicle Thursday, including a bullet hole in the vehicle and ammunition.

Officers continue to look for the third suspect, Guled Ismail, for charges of attempted murder, robbery with a weapon and trafficking a controlled substance.

Police say 25-year-old is from Toronto and considered "armed and dangerous."

A 19-year-old Windsor woman, Julia Sweeney, had already been arrested by police Sunday.