Windsor police investigating after woman killed by apparent gunshot

Windsor police are investigating after a woman was killed from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 2200 block of Northway Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle with apparent gunshot damage to it.

The woman was found inside the vehicle and pronounced deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

A man was located in the area who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was sent to hospital for medical treatment.

Police contained the scene and began an investigation, canvassing the area to find any information or witnesses.

They believe a suspect fled the scene in another vehicle.

A coroner attended the scene, as well as members of the Forensic Identification Unit.

The incident has been classified as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com