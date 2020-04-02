Windsor police investigating after woman killed by apparent gunshot
Incident happened in the 2200 block of Northway Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday
Windsor police are investigating after a woman was killed from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 2200 block of Northway Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
When police arrived, they found a vehicle with apparent gunshot damage to it.
The woman was found inside the vehicle and pronounced deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
A man was located in the area who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was sent to hospital for medical treatment.
Police contained the scene and began an investigation, canvassing the area to find any information or witnesses.
They believe a suspect fled the scene in another vehicle.
A coroner attended the scene, as well as members of the Forensic Identification Unit.
The incident has been classified as a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.