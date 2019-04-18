Man wanted for assault at Capitol and Lillian, Windsor police have guns drawn

Windsor police officers have their guns drawn at an active police situation in a residential area near Capitol Street and Lillian Avenue.

Police say a man is wanted in relation to an assault. Officers believe him to be inside a residence and he is refusing to come out.

Officers are calling for Mike Allard to exit the house. Neighbours have confirmed it's the same Mike Allard who was convicted for assault in 2011. Police have yet to officially confirm the connection.

Police say the scene is contained and there is no direct threat to the public.

Active police situation here at Capitol and Lillian. The ESU is here, with guns drawn. A crowd has gathered. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/WeusGKT1Md">pic.twitter.com/WeusGKT1Md</a> —@KatGeorgieva

However, people are asked to avoid the area if possible. The neighbourhood is near Howard Avenue and Grand Marais Road E.

Neighbours say police have been at the location since just before 1 p.m. Thursday.