Windsor police look for 'armed and dangerous' suspects after gunfire
Gunfire outside of a business on Wyandotte Street West was reported to police early Friday morning.
A single shot was reportedly fired shortly after 2 a.m. Friday
Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a single gunshot was reportedly fired at a business near Wyandotte Street West and Elm Avenue just after 2 a.m. Friday.
The suspects are considered "armed and dangerous," police say, and people should not approach them.
Police investigation determined that there was a disturbance inside the business. Each suspect was in possession of what is believed to be a handgun, police say.
There are no injuries.
Police say they are looking to identify both suspects and the case remains under active investigation.