Windsor police look for 'armed and dangerous' suspects after gunfire

Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a single gunshot was reportedly fired at a business near Wyandotte Street West and Elm Avenue just after 2 a.m. Friday.

The suspects are considered "armed and dangerous," police say, and people should not approach them.

Police investigation determined that there was a disturbance inside the business. Each suspect was in possession of what is believed to be a handgun, police say.

There are no injuries.

Police say the two suspects are considered armed and dangerous. (Courtesy of Windsor Police Service)

Police say they are looking to identify both suspects and the case remains under active investigation.

