Police investigating report of groping at Willistead Park

Windsor police are investigating after a teenage girl said she was approached by a stranger on a bike who later touched her inappropriately.

Police say the groping happened at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, at Willistead Park. The girl was walking through a pathway when the man followed her and made inappropriate comments.

According to police, when she confronted the man after "he touched her inappropriately from behind," he fled from the area.

The suspect was last seen riding his bike eastbound on Richmond Street.

He is described as a white, 35-40 years old, with a skinny build and thin hair with a receding hairline. He was seen wearing a dark orange sweatshirt, light grey jogging pants with a purple mountain bike.