Windsor police given green light to take over service in Amherstburg

Final approval has been given to the Windsor Police Service to officially take over law enforcement in Amherstburg.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission provided the stamp of approval this week.

It's estimated the move will save Amherstburg more than $500,000 annually and Windsor will save an estimated $100,000 to $200,000 each year, according to mayor Drew Dilkens.

"We really believe in regional cooperation. We believe that this would be the bones for a broader regional discussion," said Dilkens, in addition to saving money for taxpayers.

Most of the policing services in Amherstburg will remain as-is, with the mayor assuring the same officers, vehicles, shifts and police headquarters will be used.

The plan is to have Windsor police begin contracting policing services in Amherstburg in January, 2019.