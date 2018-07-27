Skip to Main Content
Windsor police given green light to take over service in Amherstburg

Windsor police given green light to take over service in Amherstburg

Final approval has been given to Windsor police to officially take over law enforcement in Amherstburg.
CBC News ·
Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens shake hands after the OCPC (Ontario Civilian Police Commission) approved the move for Windsor police to begin contract policing in Amherstburg starting in 2019. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Final approval has been given to the Windsor Police Service to officially take over law enforcement in Amherstburg.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission provided the stamp of approval this week.

It's estimated the move will save Amherstburg more than $500,000 annually and Windsor will save an estimated $100,000 to $200,000 each year, according to mayor Drew Dilkens.

"We really believe in regional cooperation. We believe that this would be the bones for a broader regional discussion," said Dilkens, in addition to saving money for taxpayers.

Most of the policing services in Amherstburg will remain as-is, with the mayor assuring the same officers, vehicles, shifts and police headquarters will be used.

The plan is to have Windsor police begin contracting policing services in Amherstburg in January, 2019.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us