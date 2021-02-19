The Windsor Police Service is working on a memorandum of understanding with other agencies that would establish a "fourth option" — beyond police, fire or ambulance — when people call 911 for someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

"When somebody calls 911 and says there's an issue, they have to respond. Quite frankly, right now, there is nobody else responding," said Coun. Rino Bortolin following Thursday's meeting of the Windsor Police Services Board. "So I'm very eager for this."

During the meeting, Bortolin expressed concerns with instances of mental health crises not being clearly defined in Windsor police's use-of-force data. Use-of-force is considered any time an officer draws their gun or physically restrains an individual.

Instead, police rely on its Community Outreach and Support Team (COAST) to provide follow-up assessments and community referrals for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Windsor police's deputy chief of operations Jason Bellaire.

Ward 3 Coun. and Windsor Police Services Board member Rino Bortolin says police are attending far too many calls that would be better suited for mental health specialists. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"One initiative that we've been working on for quite a while ... is a collaboration with our frontline mental health responders in our community," said Bellaire. "We're going to be working together on teams operating in real time out in the community."

The teams would consist of experts who specialize in mental health crisis management. The goal is to divert people away from police interactions or hospital emergency rooms and, instead, route them toward specialized help that is needed in times of a mental health crisis.

Windsor police will not disclose the names of the community partners it is working with until a memorandum of understanding has been signed, but said it would present a detailed plan to the Windsor Police Services Board within the next two or three months.

Toronto is expected to pilot a similar effort in 2022.

When 911 calls come in right now, it's fire, police or ambulance. We need a fourth option for crisis.​​​​ - Coun. Rino Bortolin

Despite the existence of the COAST team for people struggling with symptoms of mental illness, Bortolin said there are many calls that would require Windsor police officers to respond that should not have required a police presence in the first place.

"There are many instances. I know this firsthand because I hear it from residents downtown. I hear it from business owners. They call police when somebody may just be having a mental health episode in front of their business," he said. "Is that a call that should be going to police? No."

Police advise people only to call 911 for severe medical emergencies. Calls regarding people experiencing symptoms of mental illness should be referred to the COAST team. (Windsor Police Service)

"When 911 calls come in right now, it's fire, police or ambulance. We need a fourth option for crisis."

As for the COAST team, which primarily deals with individuals experiencing mental illness, many of its operations were stifled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the year prior, referrals to community agencies and visits by team members declined by about 60 per cent.

However, general follow-ups saw an uptick — going from 2,429 in 2019 to 2,715 in 2020, a 12 per cent increase.

For the first time, Windsor police has included race-based data in its 2020 use-of-force report as required by the province. However, there are no details on how many of these individuals were experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident. Take a look:

"When we talk about defunding police, we need to over-invest in mental health, addictions, homelessness for a few years before we can have a serious conversation about defunding police," said Bortolin.

"After that overinvestment is there, we can then say, 'We're going to cut 10 per cent of the police budget because you no longer respond to X amount of calls.' That's where the data becomes really important, because if we're going to make decisions like that, we need to have the proper data."