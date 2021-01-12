4 people charged for breaking COVID-19 rules after weekend protest: Windsor police

Following a protest against COVID-19 restrictions Sunday, Windsor police have charged at least four people with breaking pandemic rules, according to a news release.

Police said Monday that since the event, which was held at Windsor's Riverfront, four individuals have been identified and charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The suspects will be required to appear in court, states a news release.

More charges may be laid as additional people are identified.

Police also issued two tickets for Highway Traffic Act violations.

No further details have yet been provided, though CBC News has reached out to Windsor police for an interview.