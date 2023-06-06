Windsor police investigating in wooded area, coroner on site

Windsor police are on scene at a forested area near Huron Church Road for an investigation.

Northway Avenue between Manitoba Street and Malden Road is closed.

Multiple police vehicles, as well as a coroner's vehicle, were in the area as of Tuesday evening.

People in all-white suits were seen coming in and out of the forested area. A police forensic investigation vehicle was also on site.

Windsor police told CBC News there is an ongoing investigation in the area, which is the site of a new housing development.

The 1900 block of Northway Avenue was closed Tuesday for a police investigation. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)