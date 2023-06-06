Windsor police investigating in wooded area, coroner on site
Windsor police are on scene at a forested area near Huron Church Road for an investigation.
People in all-white suits were seen coming in and out of the forested area near Huron Church Road
Northway Avenue between Manitoba Street and Malden Road is closed.
Multiple police vehicles, as well as a coroner's vehicle, were in the area as of Tuesday evening.
People in all-white suits were seen coming in and out of the forested area. A police forensic investigation vehicle was also on site.
Windsor police told CBC News there is an ongoing investigation in the area, which is the site of a new housing development.