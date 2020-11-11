Windsor police arrest suspect charged with murder at Kettle and Stony Point First Nation

Windsor police have arrested a murder suspect after they received information he was in their jurisdiction. He has been charged with first degree murder, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Nov. 8, OPP and the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) responded to an incident on Kettle and Stony Point First Nation. They found a person dead at the scene.

In a news release, OPP said the Windsor Police Service received a call the next day suggesting the suspect was in Amherstburg. Windsor police contained an area of the town, then located and arrested the suspect.

The suspect has been charged with first degree murder and is being held in custody. He will appear before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the OPP or APS at 1-888-310-1122.