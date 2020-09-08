Windsor police seek two men after car break-ins and weapon reportedly fired in Amherstburg

Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a gun was reportedly fired following an altercation early Tuesday morning.

The Amherstburg detachment of Windsor police say it happened at about 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Simcoe Street after two men allegedly broke into a vehicle, according to a police news release.

The men reportedly rummaged through the car and opened the garage door but didn't take anything.

Police stated that the owner of the vehicle confronted the men, who both had guns, and got into a verbal altercation with them.

During this time, one of the guns was reportedly fired and both suspects fled on foot.

Firearm had orange tip, could be cap gun

The weapons were described as black guns with orange tips on them, police said in a news release.

Police speculate that they could be cap guns based on their description, but stated that both suspects are considered to be "armed and dangerous."

Further investigation found "multiple other vehicle entries in the area," said police. These incidents are all believed to have occurred between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Both suspects are described as white men between the ages of 18 and 20. They are estimated to be 5 feet 10 inches to six feet tall and of medium build. The first man has a dark goatee and was wearing a black hooded sweater, while the second man has light hair and was wearing a grey hooded sweater.

The Amherstbug Criminal Investigations division is investigating people living in the area to check their vehicles and for those with video cameras to check for any suspicious activity.

Police also remind people not to leave valuables in cars and always lock their doors. Police also recommended not to leave garage door openers inside a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service Amherstburg detachment at 519-736-2252 ext. 226 or 230, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

