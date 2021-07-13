Potentially hazardous substance found in parked vehicle at Canadian Tire closes off lot for hours

A large section of the Canadian Tire Parking lot located on the 8500 block of Tecumseh Road East has been blocked off, as police continue to investigate a potentially hazardous substance located inside of a vehicle.

Windsor police say they went to the parking lot at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, after getting a call. That's when a potentially hazardous substance was found inside of a vehicle, police said in a media statement.

The area was closed off and contained by Windsor police, Windsor Fire and Rescue, the Explosive Disposal Unit, and EMS were also on the scene "due to the potential hazmat situation," said police.

Police say the material was found in a vehicle parked outside of the Canadian Tire on the 8500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Sgt. Sean Martin of Windsor police said hazardous material is still being tested, therefore he cannot say what it is, but that the area is now safe.

"It was a hazardous material contained within the vehicle and just out of an abundance of caution we've blocked off the area to make sure nobody came within reach of the vehicle. We want to make sure everybody was safe," said Martin.

Windsor's Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene where potentially hazardous material was found in the parked vehicle. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Martin said three officers were transported to hospital for precautionary reasons, checking for exposure to the substance.

"They're okay," he said.

Martin said the owner of the vehicle has been identified but the name will not be revealed because the incident is still under investigation.

At the time of publication, the investigation is ongoing and officers will remain on scene for an unknown period of time.

While there is no threat to the public, police are requesting people to avoid the area.