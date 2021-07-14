Substance found in vehicle of Canadian Tire parking lot confirmed as hazardous, police

Windsor Police have confirmed a potentially hazardous substance discovered in a parked vehicle on Tuesday morning is in fact hazardous.

On Tuesday July 13, Windsor Police, Windsor Fire and Rescue, EMS and the Explosive Disposal Unit blocked off a portion of a Canadian Tire parking lot located on the 8500 block on Tecumseh Road East.

Police had been notified that a vehicle located in the parking lot held a potentially hazardous substance.

After an investigation, police have identified the substance. They have confirmed it is hazardous and have said it has been collected to be safely disposed of.

While there is no threat to public safety, police have not released details of the substance and confirm it was an isolated incident.

Three officers had been sent to hospital on Wednesday — as a precautionary measure — due to a potential risk of exposure. In a media release, police confirmed the officers have been released from hospital.

The owner of the vehicle had been identified but no charges are expected to be laid, said police.