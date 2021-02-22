Windsor police lay charges in deadly Church St. fire, as police reveal 2nd victim died 12 days ago

Windsor police have made an arrest in a fire in the city's downtown that resulted in two deaths earlier this month.

A 50-year-old Windsor man has been charged with arson — disregard for human life, two counts of criminal negligence causing death and failure to comply with an undertaking in the Feb. 7 Church Street fire.

He was arrested without incident on Friday morning at about 10 a.m. in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Langlois Avenue, police said in a media release.

A 59-year-old man died and a woman received injures considered to be life-threatening. The 54-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Feb. 10.

Windsor police had previously only announced there had been one death and word of the second death — which occurred 12 days ago— only came with the news of the charges

Police could not comment on whether the man knew the victims or had any contact with them.

"As this remains an active investigation, we have no further information to report at this time," Const. Darius Goze said in an email.

Windsor Fire has said the blaze n a home started in the lower level apartment and resulted in $225,000 worth of damages. No cause has been released.