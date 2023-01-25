Fake pills containing fentanyl may be circulating in Windsor, police say

Windsor police are warning the public about counterfeit oxycodone pills that may be circulating in the region.

The pills were analyzed and found to contain the powerful opioid fentanyl, "which is extremely dangerous and potentially lethal," the police service said on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Windsor police shared images of two pill bottles and two white tablets.

The warning comes after the first opioid overdose warning of the year was declared for the region earlier this month following a spike in incidents.

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy says there were 13 opioid overdoses recorded between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4.

The public health unit has been planning to open a supervised consumption site on Wyandotte Street. Officials say it could open as soon as March, pending approval from the federal and provincial governments.