Windsor police say officers spotted wanted man, seized fentanyl and meth

Windsor police say a man has been charged after police seized quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine earlier this week.

In a news release on Monday, the police service said the man was arrested by officers who were doing patrols in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Glengarry Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

The man, who had been wanted on an existing arrest warrant, was arrested without incident, according to police.

The man was allegedly in possession of drugs — grey fentanyl, teal fentanyl and methamphetamine — and cash.

Windsor police say they seized quantities of grey fentanyl, teal fentanyl and methamphetamine on Sunday, May 30. (Windsor Police Service)

An evidence photo released by police shows a large stack of cash along with dozens of baggies and what appear to be a few digital scales.

A 50-year-old Windsor man has been charged with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.