Windsorite charged with manslaughter in fentanyl overdose death

Windsor police have charged a man they believe supplied fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed on the drug.

"Trafficking illicit drugs is a serious crime that impacts our community, and the Windsor Police Service is committed to working with the public to hold offenders responsible for their actions," the police service said in a news release on Monday.

The fatal overdose happened on March 10. Officers responded after receiving a report of two men who were in medical distress. One of them, a 22-year-old from Windsor, was pronounced dead in hospital, while a 32-year-old Tecumseh man survived.

They both suffered overdoses from fentanyl, according to the Windsor police investigation.

"An adult male suspect was identified as the person responsible for providing the illicit drug to the victims."

Last Friday, a 35-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and manslaughter.