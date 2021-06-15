Windsor police probe results in seizure of fentanyl, loaded guns

Two men who were arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation had loaded firearms in their possession when they were taken into custody last week, according to Windsor police.

The pair was located on Friday afternoon and ran away from officers prior to their arrests, Windsor police said in a media release on Monday. One suspect was tracked down with the help of a police dog.

"Both suspects were in possession of loaded firearms with overcapacity magazines and illicit drugs at the time of their arrests," the police service said.

Two suspects were identified as part of a drug investigation that began in May. As part of that investigation, search warrants were executed on a vehicle as well as at two homes, one on Belleview Avenue and another on Pierre Avenue.

According to police, officers seized about 328 grams of fentanyl and 138 grams of cocaine in the investigation, along with the firearms and a large amount of cash.

A 23-year-old Windsor man has been charged with two counts of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, and four firearms-related charges.

Another 23-year-old man is facing the same drug charges and six charges related to firearms.