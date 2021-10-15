Windsor police investigating after elderly man fatally struck in hit-and-run

An elderly man has died following an early morning car collision in Windsor, say police.

According to the Windsor Police Service's major crimes unit, the man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident.

At 7:27 a.m. Friday, police tweeted that Elliott Street West between Bruce Avenue and Janette Avenue and part of Janette Avenue was closed while police were investigating the incident.

Evidence markers lay on the street where the pedestrian was struck. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Four hours later, police updated the Twitter post, adding that a man had been found with life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police confirmed to CBC News the man was elderly and had been fatally struck.

Grocery bags and a cart could be seen strewn onto the road where the incident happened.

In a tweet, police asked residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any footage of the incident.

Continued police presence in the area. Male located with life-threatening injuries & transported to hospital. We are actively investigating circumstances surrounding incident. Pls check surveillance cameras if you live in the area. Call us or <a href="https://twitter.com/CStoppers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CStoppers</a> with info. <a href="https://t.co/KGCn9pVAPf">https://t.co/KGCn9pVAPf</a> —@WindsorPolice

